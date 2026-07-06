Pakistani actor Imran Abbas quits showbiz? Here’s what he said

Mumbai: Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has finally addressed the question many fans have been asking for months. After staying away from films and television projects for quite some time, the actor has now revealed that he currently has no intention of making a comeback to the entertainment industry.

The speculation gained momentum after a fan asked him on social media, “Imran Bhai, aap showbiz mein waapis kab ayenge?” Responding honestly, the actor wrote, “To be honest… filhaal koi iraada nahi,” making it clear that he is not planning a return anytime soon.

Although Imran Abbas has largely remained out of the spotlight in recent years, his absence has been noticeable. After appearing in just one film and a mini-series in 2024, the actor has not announced any new acting projects, prompting fans to wonder whether he had quietly stepped away from showbiz.

While Abbas has not cited a specific reason behind his decision, his response suggests that his break from acting is a personal choice rather than a temporary pause.

More about Imran Abbas

Imran Abbas is one of Pakistan’s most celebrated actors and enjoys a loyal fan following not only at home but also in India. Best known for hit dramas like Khuda Aur Mohabbat, he made his Bollywood debut opposite Bipasha Basu in Creature 3D (2014), followed by Jaanisaar (2015). He also made a memorable cameo in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Despite his absence from the screen, Imran Abbas continues to remain popular among Indian audiences, who frequently revisit his Pakistani dramas and Bollywood appearances.