Pakistani actresses slammed for celebrating Christmas

Islamabad: Aiman Khan and Minal Khan, acclaimed Pakistani actresses, known for their talent and striking on-screen presence, have recently found themselves at the epicenter of a social media storm. With a string of successful projects under their belts, the sisters have amassed a considerable fan following and have become household names in the entertainment industry.

However, their latest social media update featuring a joyous moment around a Christmas tree has unleashed a wave of controversy. While Aiman and Minal are celebrated for their on-screen performances, their off-screen choices are now under intense scrutiny as fans and critics clash over the appropriateness of embracing diverse festivities.

Recently, Minal took to her Instagram and shared an image with sisters as they posed infront of the Christmas trees with their babies. She simply captioned the post, “Double trouble.”

However, the photo did not go well with a section of social media users who slammed the actresses and even questioned their religion.

A section of netizens related the picture of Minal and Aiman with the ongoing Palestine and Israel war. One of the users took to the comments section and wrote, ”Don’t promote those pro israhells brands, just think about those kids, whose limbs are shattered all around in Gaza…free Palestine.” Another user wrote, ”Ghaza is bleeding with innocent children bloods and we pakistanis shooting picture in front of Christmas tree..”