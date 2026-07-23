Pakistani celebs speak up for Indian students amid police brutality

Hyderabad: As students across India continue to protest the NEET paper leaks and repeated failures in the education system, support is now pouring in from across the border. Several Pakistani actors, musicians and content creators have condemned the police crackdown, even as many of India’s biggest celebrities remain too afraid to speak for the country’s youth.

Videos from the protests showed students allegedly being beaten with batons, dragged away and targeted with tear gas. The disturbing visuals have triggered outrage online, with Pakistani celebrities, including Aagha Ali, Azfar Rehman, Bilal Qureshi, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Talha Anjum and Abul Hasan, reacting to the situation.

Pakistani actor Aagha Ali expressed sadness over the treatment of students and extended his support to those demanding accountability over the alleged paper leaks.

Azfar Rehman issued one of the strongest statements. Sharing a video of the crackdown, he wrote, “Shame on Indian Police/Govt for such insensitive and inhuman behaviour towards students. It’s really sad how these kids are being insulted and beaten up.”

Actor Bilal Qureshi also expressed concern over the protests and questioned the authorities’ response to students fighting for their future. Ahsan Mohsin Ikram similarly condemned the reported brutality against peaceful protesters.

Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum also extended support to the students. The rapper, who enjoys a massive following in India, spoke up as visuals of tear gas and baton charges continued to circulate on social media.

Parwarish actor and content creator Abul Hasan, meanwhile, used sarcasm to take a direct dig at the Modi government. He said, “Modi government ne acha kiya students ko basic educational rights nahi de kar,” mocking the authorities over their alleged failure to protect students’ basic educational rights.

While several Indian actors, musicians and comedians have supported the movement, many of the country’s most influential superstars are yet to say a word. The silence becomes even louder when artists from Pakistan can look beyond political tensions and speak for Indian students, but some of our own biggest celebrities appear too scared to stand with the youth.