Mumbai: It has been nearly two months since the wedding controversy surrounding Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal made headlines. The former couple was set to marry in November 2025, but the wedding was abruptly called off. Several reports later hinted at cheating allegations as the reason behind the split.

Now, months after the much-discussed wedding saga, Smriti Mandhana’s childhood friend Vidnyan Mane has made fresh and shocking claims against Palash Muchhal. Mane, who said he was present at the wedding functions, alleged that Palash was caught “red-handed” with another woman during the celebrations.

“I was present at the wedding functions (November 23) when he was caught with another woman in bed,” Mane claimed, as quoted by Hindustan Times. He further alleged that Palash was beaten up by members of the Indian women’s cricket team and also accused the Muchhal family of cheating him financially.

Mane also claimed that he had been cheated of over Rs 40 lakh by Palash and has filed a complaint in Sangli. He said he possesses proof in the form of chats and phone conversations, which he is ready to share with the police and the media.

Responding to the allegations, Palash Muchhal issued a statement on Instagram, calling the claims “baseless and factually incorrect.”

“In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels.”

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal had been dating for several years before announcing their wedding plans.

Initially, the ceremony was reportedly postponed due to health issues in both families. By early December, both sides confirmed that the wedding had been officially called off, without revealing further details.

On the professional front, Smriti Mandhana has returned to training with the Indian women’s cricket team, while Palash Muchhal is reportedly working on a new film project starring Shreyas Talpade.