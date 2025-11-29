Did Palash cheat on Smriti with Nandika? Choreographer breaks silence

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal were once seen as a perfect pair. Their social media posts, their joyful engagement moments, and the excitement around their grand wedding made fans believe they were living a beautiful love story. The couple had planned to tie the knot on November 23, 2025, and their families, friends, and supporters were eagerly waiting for the celebration.

However, their fairytale took an unexpected turn when the wedding was postponed. What began as a medical emergency soon turned into a whirlwind of online rumours, gossip, and unverified accusations.

Nandika Dwivedi Issues Clarification

Among the names dragged into the controversy, choreographer Nandika Dwivedi became the centre of attention. She publicly denied all allegations and said the rumours were false and hurtful. She also revealed that she had received threats and was forced to make her account private. Another choreographer, Gulnaaz, also clarified that she had no involvement in the matter.

She wrote, “Over the past few days, I’ve seen speculation about my involvement in a situation that has been deeply personal for other people. I want to address and clarify that the assumptions being made about me, particularly the idea that I played a role in disrupting anyone’s relationship, are simply NOT true. It’s extremely painful to watch a narrative form around something I had no part in, and even more difficult to see how quickly these stories grow without any basis in reality.”

“Please understand, this will not be easy for me to come out of, I cannot be falsely accused anymore. Please. I have been watching those I care about feel stressed and hurt by information that is not true, and it is taking a toll on my mental health.”

She also revealed that she had been receiving threats as she wrote, “I had been receiving threats which family members could see, and that’s why I had made my account private. Please, I request you all to stop the rumours… I have sacrificed a lot to come to Mumbai, to work and achieve my goals. Please do not take my name further than this; I have nothing to do with any of it. Eventually, the truth will find its way.”

Neither Smriti nor Palash has spoken publicly about the controversy. For now, only one fact is confirmed. The wedding was paused due to a health emergency, and everything else circulating online remains unverified.

But the internet created a different story. Soon after the postponement, social media users noticed that Smriti had deleted her pre wedding posts. This triggered speculation that Palash had allegedly cheated on her. A woman named Mary D Costa shared screenshots of flirty chats with him. Reddit users then added more drama, claiming that a choreographer was involved.

How the Rumours Started

On the wedding day, Smriti’s father suffered heart attack like symptoms and had to be rushed to a hospital in Sangli. A day later, Palash also fell ill and was admitted for treatment. The families decided that the wedding should not continue until Smriti’s father recovered.