Palestinian council to end commitment to all agreements with Israel

Ramallah: The Palestinian Central Council (PCC) has decided to terminate the commitment of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) to all agreements signed with Israel.

The announcement was made on Wednesday at the end of the three-day PCC meetings held in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Xinhua news agency reported.

“In view of Israel’s ongoing denial of the signed agreements, the PCC decided to terminate the obligations of the PLO and the Palestinian Authority of all agreements signed with Israel,” the statement said, adding that Israel’s persistence in accelerating the confiscation of the Palestinian land also contributed to the decision.

The statement said Israel “is trying to obstruct the achievement of the independence and sovereignty of the Palestinian people on their land in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy”.

“The PCC decided to suspend the recognition of the state of Israel until it recognises the independent state of Palestine on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the cessation of settlements,” the statement added.

The decision also included suspending various forms of security coordination with Israel and rejecting economic peace projects and confidence-building measures that Israel proposed as an alternative to a permanent and just peace.

Recent weeks have seen a sharp rise in violence of Jewish settlers against the Palestinians and Palestinian property in the West Bank, as well as Palestinian attacks against Israeli forces and settlers.

On Tuesday, three Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in West Bank. Israel claimed that the three Palestinians killed are “armed terrorists,” while the Palestinian side urged the international community to “condemn the awful crime” and investigate the killings.