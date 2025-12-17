Pan India SIR: Over 1 crore voters missing from draft rolls, West Bengal tops list

New Delhi: As many as 12.32 crore electors have found their names in the draft electoral rolls of three states and two Union territories published on Tuesday as part of the ongoing special intensive revision as compared to the 13.36 crore people who were part of the voters’ list on October 27.

Election Commission officials said the names in the draft electoral rolls also include new voters who had filled up Form 6 to become part of the electorate.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, out of 7.66 crore electors as of October 27, as many as 7.08 crore were included in the draft electoral rolls, resulting in a net difference of 58 lakh.

EC officials said the electors who did not return the enumeration forms have been included in the last of ASD — absent, shifted, dead/duplicate electors.

Their names have not been deleted, and the decision will be taken by the respective election registration officers of the respective constituency before the final list is published in February next year.

Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry and Lakshadweep

In Rajasthan, out of the 5.48 crore electors, as many as 5.04 crore have made it to the draft rolls and 44 lakh have been included in the ASD category.

In Goa, of the 11.85 lakh electors, 10.84 have been included in draft voters’ list, while another 1.01 lakh are in ASD category.

In Puducherry, of the 10.21 lakh electors, 9.18 lakh have made it to the draft rolls, a deduction of 1.03 lakh.

The Union territory of Lakshadweep had 58,000 electors as on October 27 and 56,384 have made it to the draft list.

SIR deadline revised for other states, UT

The Election Commission had announced SIR in 12 states and Union territories on October 27 but had revised timelines for various states later.

Last week, the poll panel had extended the timeline for the SIR in five states and one UT following requests from the CEOs.

The schedules were revised for Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The enumeration period for these six states and Union territory was to end on Thursday last and the draft electoral rolls were to be published on December 16.

The enumeration period for Tamil Nadu and Gujarat has been extended till December 14, where the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 19, the statement said.

For Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the enumeration period has been extended till December 18 and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 23.

The enumeration period for Uttar Pradesh has been extended till December 26 and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 31.

The enumeration period for Goa, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan and West Bengal will end on Thursday and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 16.

The schedule for Kerala was revised earlier. The enumeration period for the state will end on December 18 and the draft electoral roll will be published on December 23.