Panchayat breaks records again, Season 5 announced

Mumbai: India’s OTT revolution began with global shows and films, but soon, platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, and SonyLIV discovered the real magic lies in local, relatable storytelling. As viewers began craving stories closer to home, creators stepped up with bold, rooted content. This gave birth to series like Mirzapur, Scam 1992, The Family Man, and most notably, Panchayat.

Panchayat Season 4 Breaks All Records

Launched on June 24, 2025, Panchayat Season 4 turned out to be a blockbuster for Prime Video, delivering the biggest opening in the franchise’s history. It trended at #1 in India and made it to the Top 10 list in over 42 countries, including the USA, Canada, UK, UAE, and Australia. Within just a week, the show was streamed in over 180 countries, covering 95% of India’s pin codes—a clear sign of its massive reach.

Season 5 Confirmed for 2026

Riding high on the success of Season 4, Prime Video officially announced Season 5, sharing the first poster featuring fan-favorite characters like Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and others. Their caption?

“Hi 5 Phulera wapas aane ki taiyyaari shuru kar lijiye” — sending fans into a frenzy!

Season 5 is currently in development and is expected to premiere in mid to late 2026. Actress Sanvikaa (Rinki) also teased fans by confirming that the script is already underway and filming may begin soon.

In an era of high-voltage thrillers and action-packed dramas, Panchayat won hearts with its quiet charm, authentic village life, and emotionally grounded storytelling. It’s not just a show—it’s an emotion, one that resonates deeply with both rural and urban audiences. With every season, it has grown stronger and now stands as one of the biggest Indian web series of all time.