Pant, Axar dazzle as DC beat GT by 4 runs in IPL

Earlier, Axar and Pant stitched a 113-run partnership to steady the innings after medium pacer Sandeep Warrier (3/15) ran through the top three.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 24th April 2024 11:40 pm IST
IPL 2024 DC vs GT
Delhi Capitals' batters Rishabh Pant with teammate T Stubbs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans - PTI

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant dazzled with an unbeaten 88 as Delhi Capitals defeated Gujarat Titans by four runs in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat, Pant (88 not out of 43 balls) and Axar Patel (66 off 43 balls) scored contrasting fifties to power Delhi Capitals to 224 for 4.

Also Read
Sunrisers Hyderabad eye another run-fest against bottom-placed RCB

In reply, Sai Sudarshan (65 off 29 ) and David Miller (55 off 23) scored fifties but couldn’t take GT over the line, finishing at 220 for 8 in their 20 overs.

MS Education Academy

Earlier, Axar and Pant stitched a 113-run partnership to steady the innings after medium pacer Sandeep Warrier (3/15) ran through the top three.

Skipper Pant was in his element scoring as many as eight maximums and five fours. Tristan Stubbs blazed away to 26 off 7 balls.

Brief Score: Delhi Capitals: 224 for 4 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 88 not out, Axar Patel 66; Sandeep Warrier 3/15)

Gujarat Titans: 220 for 8 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 65, David Miller 55; Rasikh Dar 3/44)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 24th April 2024 11:40 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button