Paper leak row: All three Jharkhand PSC members resign

Ranchi: All three members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) resigned on Sunday, August 9, amid the massive protests over the alleged irregularities in recruitment tests conducted by the agency.

According to a statement issued by the Lok Bhavan, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar accepted the resignations of Ajeeta Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda, and Jamal Ahmad.

The resignations came after the CID summoned the three members for questioning in connection with the allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks.

Bhattacharya, who is the wife of JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharya, is scheduled to be questioned on August 10, Ahmad on August 12, and Hansda on August 14, officials said.

The three members were appointed in September 2021.

On July 22, JPSC chairperson L Khiangte had tendered his resignation.

Nineteen people have so far been arrested in connection with the alleged irregularities in JPSC examinations, while Khiangte has been questioned four times since July 28.

While the Jharkhand government held talks with various outfits amid the massive agitation, it failed to break the deadlock, as the protesting aspirants announced that their stir would continue until all their demands were met. They vowed to march to the state Assembly on Sunday.

A five-member panel of the government, which included state ministers, first met the faction of protesters led by JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, whose fast over the issue entered its seventh day. They then separately met delegations of the Congress-backed NSUI, ACS and JCM.

‘Vested interests working at full force’

Elsewhere, Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured justice to the protesters even as he alleged that vested interests were working at full force to disrupt democracy in the state.

He said the students’ stir should not be politicised and warned those harbouring political ambitions against misguiding youths.

Addressing Jharkhand Adivasi Mahotsav here, he said, “Unable to accept the state’s self-reliance, vested interests are working at full force in Jharkhand to disrupt democracy here. Samvad and not ‘lathi-danda-bandook’ (dialogue, not batons) can solve all problems.

“Weapons are meant for enemies at the border. I promise the exam protesters that justice will be delivered with full transparency.”