Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha blessed with baby boy

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, have become parents for the first time. The couple welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, October 19, just ahead of Parineeti’s 37th birthday. They shared the happy news with fans through a joint Instagram post, writing, “He’s finally here, our baby boy. And we literally can’t remember life before. Arms full, our hearts fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti and Raghav.”

The Announcement

The couple shared a creative post with celadon-colored stripes announcing their baby’s arrival. Earlier that day, reports confirmed that Parineeti had been admitted to a hospital in Delhi for delivery, with Raghav by her side. The news comes two years after their wedding in Udaipur on September 24, 2023. Their wedding beautifully combined Bollywood charm with political grace and was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Love Story and Marriage

Parineeti and Raghav’s love story reportedly began in London, where they studied together before reconnecting in India. They got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House, New Delhi, and tied the knot a few months later at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. Parineeti wore an elegant ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga, while Raghav chose a cream sherwani. Their wedding was intimate and emotional, reflecting their grounded personalities.

On the Work Front

Before her maternity break, Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The biopic, streaming on Netflix, tells the story of the late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot Kaur.