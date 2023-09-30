Parineeti Chopra screams her heart out after seeing baraat, don’t miss Raghav’s adorable reaction

Mumbai: It’s been days now since Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra tied the knot but their fans still continue to be in a celebratory mood and can’t stop gushing over the duo’s wedding pictures and videos.

The new bride in town on Friday dropped some beautiful moments from her dreamy wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a special video for her husband.

The video starts with shots of Parineeti and Raghav getting ready for their big day. Then excited bride, Parineeti is seen watching her baraat approaching from the balcony and cutely hides behind a relative so Raghav cannot see her.

And with joy, she screams “Oh my god, it’s happening.”

As Parineeti finally walked up to him, the couple hugged each other and exchanged garlands. The couple sealed the varmala ceremony with a kiss.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “To my husband …The most important song I’ve ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa.”

As soon as the video was posted, ‘RagNeeti’ fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Neha Dhupia wrote, “Sooooo beautiful.”

Harrdy Sandhu posted, “Khoobsurat ❤️.”

Designer Manish Malhotra reacted with heart emojis.

Parineeti added a special musical touch to her wedding ceremony. She recorded a song titled ‘O Piya’ in her own voice which was played during her wedding rituals at The Leela Palace, Udaipur on September 24.

In the song, which had lyrics in Hindi and Punjabi, Parineeti expressed her love for Raghav. The special song is written and composed by Gaurav Duta, along with Sunny M.R and Harjot Kaur.

Several clips from the wedding ceremony surfaced online. In one of the videos, during the varmala ritual, this particular song can be heard being played in the background. The audio of the song is also out on the music streaming apps and YouTube.

Parineeti and Raghav had an intimate destination wedding in the presence of close friends and family members.

They also hosted a reception for them there.

Tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Designer Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.