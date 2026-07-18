Paris Grand Mosque marks 100 years amid rising tensions

Paris: A hundred years ago, Paris erected a monumental mosque to honour Muslim soldiers from French colonies who fought in World War I. It’s now an integral part of the capital’s bustling Latin Quarter, and as it celebrates its centenary, worshippers are reflecting on being Muslim in today’s France.

The rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris sees it as a symbol of interfaith dialogue and France’s diversity, but worries about religious tensions in the country linked to conflicts in the Middle East and the polarising campaign for next year’s presidential election.

“It’s the responsibility of everyone to see Muslims as a part of the national community,” Chems-eddine Hafiz told The Associated Press.

Visitors arriving for 100th anniversary prayers Friday included people from different regions around Paris, those born in France or those who came over the decades from Algeria, Senegal and beyond. Many trace their origins to France’s colonial empire.

The Paris city tourism office’s website lists the mosque as a top attraction, calling its ornate, carpeted prayer room a “must-see.” Inspired by the Alhambra in Spain’s Granada, the mosque has a 33-metre-high minaret that overlooks the Seine River — complementing but not overshadowing the twin towers of nearby Notre Dame Cathedral. The mosque houses a popular tea room and hammam steam baths.

The mosque inspired by national unity

But most of all it is a place of worship and history.

French authorities wanted to honour the ‘blood spilled’ during WWI by Muslim soldiers who died in trenches of Verdun and beyond to defend France, Hafiz said. Most came from colonies in Africa.

The mosque’s imam during the Nazi occupation of Paris, Abdelkader Mesli, helped shelter Jews and supply false documents to try to protect them, and was later himself deported to death camps, according to Hafiz. He survived, but returned in poor health and died a few years later. Mesli’s wartime efforts were rediscovered in 2015 when his family found notebooks documenting the period.

“When it was built, French President Gaston Doumergue made a declaration reminding us that France’s diversity could only reinforce its national community,” Hafiz said, calling it a ”beautiful message.”

“I believe the political will and the political message have remained unchanged” since 1926, Hafiz said. “The problem lies in people’s attitudes. Today, anti-Muslim acts are still being committed against Muslims. Islam is often misunderstood, and talking about Muslims or Islam can trigger hostility.”

Many Muslims face discrimination as the far right rises

Islam is now the second religion in France, which has the largest Muslim population in Western Europe. But the country’s Muslims often struggle to gain full acceptance and face discrimination. Stigmas against Muslims worsened after deadly Islamic extremist attacks in France over the past decade.

France is in the midst of a campaign for next year’s presidential election so far dominated by Marine Le Pen and her far-right National Rally, which has targeted Islam and immigration.

Fatma Chouchane, a volunteer at the Grand Mosque, lamented restrictions on women wearing Muslim headscarves in French schools and some workplaces.

“I ask France to leave these people alone” and let them make their religious choices, she said.

Like other worshippers at Friday’s prayers, however, she focused on messages of tolerance and celebrating the mosque anniversary.

“It’s a symbol, it is the Paris museum for Muslims,” she said. “We must all be in solidarity.”

For Ibrahima Seye, the mosque was one of the first places he visited after arriving in France from Senegal.

“It’s always open,” he said. “It’s good for the Muslim community, and I see that it’s a mosque that is appreciated by a lot of tourists, too.”