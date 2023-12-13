Parliament passes ‘The Repealing and Amending Bill’ 2023

The bill proposes to repeal outdated laws like the Land Acquisition (Mines) Act, 1885 and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th December 2023 8:01 pm IST
Winter session in progress at the New Parliament

New Delhi: Parliament on Wednesday accorded approval to The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 with the Rajya Sabha passing the measures.

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 was cleared in the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote.

The Bill will repeal the 76 redundant and obsolete laws. Lok Sabha had cleared the legislation on July 27 this year.

The bill also seeks to repeal certain Appropriation Acts passed by Parliament in the recent past.

