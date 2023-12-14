Parliament security breach: Delhi court sends 4 accused to 7-day police custody

They have been charged under the anti-terror law UAPA besides various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th December 2023 6:47 pm IST
Neelam, who was protesting outside the Indian Parliament was detained by Delhi Police

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sent the four accused arrested for breaching security at the new Parliament building to the city police’s custody for seven days.

The accused- Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde, and Neelam Devi- were produced before Special Judge for NIA cases Hardeep Kaur by the city police, who sought their custodial interrogation for 15 days. They have been charged under the anti-terror law UAPA besides various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The court, however, remanded them in police custody for 7 days.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery, unleashed yellow coloured smoke from canisters, and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs and watch and ward staff.

Around the same time, two other accused — Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi — also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting “tanashahi nahi chalegi” outside Parliament premises.

Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol and Neelam were immediately taken into custody, while their accomplice Vishal, in whose house the accused stayed before reaching Parliament, was detained later from Gurugram. Lalit Jha, a key conspirator, is on the run.

