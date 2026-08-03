Partial, complete water curbs in these Hyderabad areas on Aug 5

Citizens can experience disruption from 10 am to 4 pm.

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Hyderabad: Drinking water supply in parts of Hyderabad will be disrupted on Wednesday, August 5, owing to repair work at an electricity substation.

Installation and maintenance work will be carried out from 10 am to 4 pm for a 33 KV outdoor Vacuum Circuit Breaker (VCB) at the Kalabgur electricity substation, read a press release by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Monday, August 3.

Areas to be affected

According to the release, these areas have partial or complete disruption of drinking water:

Subhan Bakery
  • Ramachandrapuram (RC Puram)
  • Ashok Nagar
  • Jyothi Nagar
  • Lingampally
  • Chandanagar
  • Hafeezpet
  • Madinaguda and Miyapur
  • Beeramguda
  • Ameenpur
  • Bhagyanagar Colony
  • BHEL Factory
  • BHEL Township

Citizens are advised to use and store water judiciously.

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