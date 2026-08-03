Partial, complete water curbs in these Hyderabad areas on Aug 5

Hyderabad: Drinking water supply in parts of Hyderabad will be disrupted on Wednesday, August 5, owing to repair work at an electricity substation.

Installation and maintenance work will be carried out from 10 am to 4 pm for a 33 KV outdoor Vacuum Circuit Breaker (VCB) at the Kalabgur electricity substation, read a press release by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Monday, August 3.

Areas to be affected

According to the release, these areas have partial or complete disruption of drinking water:

Ramachandrapuram (RC Puram)

Ashok Nagar

Jyothi Nagar

Lingampally

Chandanagar

Hafeezpet

Madinaguda and Miyapur

Beeramguda

Ameenpur

Bhagyanagar Colony

BHEL Factory

BHEL Township

Citizens are advised to use and store water judiciously.