Passing Out Parade at Indian Military Academy

Dehradun: Cadets march during the Passing Out Parade at Indian Military Academy, in Dehradun, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Dehradun: A newly inducted officer with his family after the Passing Out Parade at Indian Military Academy, in Dehradun, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Dehradun: Newly inducted officers celebrate after the Passing Out Parade at Indian Military Academy, in Dehradun, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Dehradun: Officer cadets march during the Passing Out Parade at Indian Military Academy, in Dehradun, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)
