Cummins thus joined compatriot Brett Lee, the only other Australian to take a T20 World Cup hat-trick, which also came against Bangladesh.

Pat Cummins takes first hat-trick at T20 World Cup 2024
Australian pacer Pat Cummins in match against Bangladesh.

North Sound: Australia pacer Pat Cummins grabbed the first hat-trick of the ongoing T20 World Cup during the team’s Super Eights match against Bangladesh here.

The 31-year-old removed Mahmuddulla and Mahedi Hasan off the last two deliveries of the 18th over and then returned to dismiss Towid Hridoy off the first ball of the last over to claim the seventh hat-trick in T20I World Cups.

He finished with figures of 3/29.

Lee was the first to claim a hat-trick in the marquee event way back in 2007 and the Australian remained the only one to achieve the feat until the 2021 edition when Ireland pacer Curtis Campher (2021), Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2021) and South African quick Kagisa Rabada joined the elusive list.

Other bowlers to claim a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup include UAE’s Karthik Meiyappan (2022) and Joshua Little (2022) of Ireland.

