Pawan Kalyan, Balakrishna to meet Chandrababu Naidu in jail

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th September 2023 10:17 pm IST
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA N. Balakrishna and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Pawan Kalyan
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA N. Balakrishna and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Pawan Kalyan- IANS

Amaravati: Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Pawan Kalyan and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA N. Balakrishna will meet former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Rajahmundry Central Jail on Thursday.

Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna, both popular Tollywood actors, will call on Naidu at 12 noon. They will be accompanied by TDP general secretary and Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh.

Balakrishna is also the brother-in-law of Naidu and father-in-law of Lokesh.

Lokesh along with his mother Bhuvaneswari and wife Brahmini had met Naidu in the jail on Tuesday.

Naidu was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Nandyal on September 9 in alleged Skill Development Corporation scam. The next day, a Vijayawada court had sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. The TDP supremo was subsequently shifted to Rajahmundry Jail.

Pawan Kalyan wanted to meet Naidu in Vijayawada on September 9 to express his solidarity. However, the authorities did not allow his chartered flight to take off from Hyderabad. He tried to reach Vijayawada by road but police had detained him.

