Pawan Kalyan ends his third marriage? Read here

Hyderabad: In Indian film industry, the topic of celebrity marriages and divorces has always garnered considerable attention. Among the recent news making waves is the high-profile rumoured divorce involving renowned actor Pawan Kalyan. Earlier this year, it was said that the actor is heading for the divorce for the third time with his wife Anna Lezhneva.

Latest speculations suggest that Pawan Kalyan has officially ended the marriage with his third wife. While there is no official statement from the actor or any of his family member, latest reports suggest that his Anna Lezhneva has returned to Russia with their children, while Kalyan is maintaining communication via phone and video calls only.

Pawan Kalyan’s Divorce Rumours

Rumours began to circulate when Anna was significantly absent from many important Mega family events. She did not attend Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement ceremony, which was attended by Kalyan. Similarly, she did not accompany him on his political yagam preceding his Varahi Yatra. In addition, Anna was not present at the recent naming ceremony of Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. These absences have only fueled rumours of a their divorce.

More about Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva got married in 2013 and have two children, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich. Following his previous two marriages with Nandini and Renu Desai, this would be Kalyan’s third failed marriage if divorce is confirmed.

While the news has piqued the interest of fans and the media, neither Pawan Kalyan nor the Mega Family have formally acknowledged the reports about his marriage breaking out. As the rumours continue to circulate, the public expects formal confirmation or denial from the parties concerned.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film “Bro,” directed by Samuthirakani and starring his nephew Sai Dharam Tej, is expected to be released on July 28th, 2023. He will also star in Krish Jagarlamudi’s action-adventure movie “Hari Hara Veera Mallu” and has announced “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” directed by Harish Shankar. He also revealed his collaboration with “Sahoo” filmmaker Sujeeth for the film “OG.”