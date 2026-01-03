Pawan Kalyan lays foundation for TTD-funded facilities at Telangana temple

During his visit to the Kondagattu temple in 2024, temple officials and priests had informed Kalyan about the need for the facilities.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 3rd January 2026 7:23 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan laid the foundation stone for a choultry and other buildings at the renowned Lord Hanuman temple in Telangana
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan laid the foundation stone for a choultry and other buildings at the renowned Lord Hanuman temple in Telangana

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan laid the foundation stone for a choultry and other buildings at the renowned Lord Hanuman temple here on Saturday.

Advertisement

The buildings will be constructed at Rs 35.19 crore, funded by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which administers the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

According to a press release, the TTD sanctioned the funds for the project following Kalyan’s intervention.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

During his visit to the Kondagattu temple in 2024, temple officials and priests had informed Kalyan about the need for a choultry and a separate building where devotees observing ‘Hanuman Deeksha’—a devotional vow—could perform concluding rituals.

Accompanied by TTD Chairman B R Naidu and others, Kalyan arrived by helicopter earlier in the day to lay the foundation stone for a 96-room accommodation facility and other buildings at the temple.

The priests later accorded him Vedic blessings.

Memory Khan Seminar

Addressing the gathering, Kalyan said he considered it a privilege to worship Hanuman at Kondagattu and assured efforts to facilitate the construction of a path for ‘giri pradakshina’ (circumambulation of the temple hill).

He said he would personally participate in ‘kar seva’ for laying the path, adding that Hanuman is his family deity.

Kalyan also said more development works should be undertaken at the Kondagattu temple to improve facilities for devotees.

Telangana Minister for Scheduled Castes Development and Tribal Welfare Adluri Lakshman Kumar, and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 3rd January 2026 7:23 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button