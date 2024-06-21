Pawan Kalyan receives expensive gift from Chiranjeevi’s wife

Hyderabad: In a spectacular victory at the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan has been appointed Deputy Chief Minister. To commemorate this achievement, his sister-in-law Surekha presented him with a rare and exceptionally expensive gift. Together with her husband, megastar Chiranjeevi, Surekha gifted Pawan Kalyan an exquisite Montblanc Walt Disney pen.

Chiranjeevi shared a video of this heartwarming moment on his social media accounts. The video shows Pawan Kalyan being overjoyed as Surekha hands him the pen with her own hands. Although Pawan initially mentioned that he already had a pen, Surekha insisted he keep this one too, placing it in his pocket. This video has since gone viral on social media, prompting netizens to search Google to learn more about the pen’s value.

Montblanc Walt Disney pens are known for their high price tags. The Montblanc Disney edition pens given by Surekha to Pawan Kalyan costs a whopping Rs. 3.50 lakhs. Montblanc is renowned for producing luxury pens, refills, bags, watches, leather goods, and perfumes.

In the TDP coalition government, Pawan Kalyan, as Deputy Chief Minister, has been entrusted with several crucial departments by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He has been appointed Minister of Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Drinking Water Supply, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology.

Chiranjeevi attended Pawan Kalyan’s oath-taking ceremony as a special guest. The event was marked by Pawan Kalyan seeking blessings from his brother Chiranjeevi immediately after taking his oath as a minister, followed by bringing Prime Minister Modi to meet Chiranjeevi, highlighting the ceremony.