Pawan Kalyan slams Tollywood over lack of respect

Hyderabad: Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan is back in the spotlight, not just for his upcoming movies but also for a strong statement that created a buzz in the Telugu film industry. Even with his busy political life, he recently made time to shoot Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a big-budget historical drama. Now, he’s shooting for another exciting film OG. Fans were thrilled, but what grabbed more headlines was a bold letter from his office — and it’s already gone viral.

A Sarcastic “Thank You” Goes Viral

In a press note released on Saturday, Pawan Kalyan started with a sarcastic “thank you” to Tollywood, calling the theater strike threat before his film release a “return gift.” He said that even after one full year in office, no big names from the Telugu film industry had met Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. This, according to him, showed a lack of respect and gratitude.

“We have been working for the development of the film industry and ensuring dignity for those in the industry. But there’s no sign of gratitude or basic respect from them toward the government. Even after a year of the NDA government’s formation, not even once have they tried to meet chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu formally,” he said in a statement.

No More Personal Meetings

Pawan made it clear: from now on, there will be no private meetings with producers or directors. All communication must happen through official film associations. So, no more personal requests for ticket hikes or special shows. This change has made several big producers uncomfortable.

What’s Next for Tollywood?

Pawan Kalyan reminded everyone how the previous government mistreated the film industry, and yet, today’s leaders are being ignored. He asked Tollywood to come together and speak with one voice, not for personal gain but for the betterment of the entire industry.