Pawan Kalyan’s OG ticket auction creates new record at Rs 1.29 lakh

Hyderabad: The anticipation for Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming action thriller They Call Him OG has reached fever pitch. From social media trends to packed theatres, the pre-release buzz is everywhere. Fans across Telugu states are not only queuing up for tickets but also participating in special auctions, turning the film’s release into a festival-like celebration.

Record Auction in Choutuppal

In Yadadri Bhongir district, fans gathered at Srinivasa Theatre in Choutuppal for a benefit show ticket auction. The atmosphere was electric, with 15 fans bidding enthusiastically. Finally, Amudala Paramesh from Lakkaram village won the first ticket at a record price of Rs. 1,29,999, far above the regular Rs. 800. The ticket was presented by Jabardasth comedian Vinod, and Paramesh announced that the amount would be donated to the Jana Sena Party office, reflecting his devotion to Pawan Kalyan.

Ticket Price Hike Approved

Adding to the excitement, the Telangana government approved a temporary hike in ticket prices. A special 9 PM show on September 24 will have tickets priced at Rs. 800. From September 25 to October 4, single screens can charge Rs. 100 extra, while multiplexes can add Rs. 150. After October 4, prices will return to normal, with Rs. 177 for single screens and ₹295 for multiplexes.

Pre-Release Event Draws 40,000 Fans

The pre-release event at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad on September 21 proved Pawan Kalyan’s unmatched star power. Despite heavy rains, nearly 40,000 fans attended, welcoming him with thunderous cheers. Pawan Kalyan thanked his supporters and praised co-star Emraan Hashmi. Although the trailer was screened only at the venue, leaked snippets online fueled even more excitement.

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment, They Call Him OG stars Pawan Kalyan as gangster Ojas Gambheera. Also featuring Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan, the film is set to release worldwide on September 25, 2025. Fans believe it will be another blockbuster in Tollywood history.