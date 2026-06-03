Pawan Kalyan’s rare romantic photo with wife breaks internet

Hyderabad: Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan is once again making headlines, but this time for a sweet family moment. His wife, Anna Lezhneva Konidala, recently shared a heartwarming selfie with him on social media, and fans cannot stop talking about it.

Anna, who recently became active on social media, posted a cheerful selfie with Pawan Kalyan. The couple looked happy and relaxed as they smiled for the camera. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Beautiful morning to spend with family.”

The post quickly grabbed attention and received nearly 80,000 likes from fans and followers.

Family Moments After Political Discussions

The viral selfie comes shortly after Pawan Kalyan addressed several political issues during a press meet held near his residence in Hyderabad. Despite being occupied with political responsibilities, he appears to have taken some time to relax and spend quality moments with his family.

The photos shared by Anna offer a rare glimpse into the personal side of the Janasena Party chief, which fans rarely get to see.

Apart from the couple’s selfie, Anna also shared pictures featuring Pawan Kalyan’s mother, Anjana Devi. The photographs highlight the warm bond shared among family members and have been widely appreciated by fans online.

Many social media users praised the family’s close relationship and expressed happiness at seeing these candid moments.

The pictures have sparked a wave of positive reactions across social media platforms. Fans described the family as “beautiful” and praised the strong family values reflected in the photographs.

Many commented that it was refreshing to see Pawan Kalyan enjoying personal moments with his loved ones amid his busy political and professional life.

What’s Next for Pawan Kalyan?

On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan is currently focusing on his political commitments. Following a recent surgery, he is said to be recovering well. Reports suggest that he has decided to take a short break from films to concentrate on his responsibilities in public service.