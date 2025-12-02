Pawan Kalyan’s words twisted: JanaSena clarifies ‘evil eye’ remark

"Words spoken by Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan while interacting with farmers during his visit to Rajolu constituency are being distorted," stated a release from Kalyan's party.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 2nd December 2025 9:25 pm IST
AP deputy chief minister and Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan.

Hyderabad: After Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy warned that Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s movies will not be released in Telangana theatres unless he apologises for his “insulting” remarks, JanaSena issued a clarification saying that the minister’s words were ‘distorted.’

“Don’t twist words. The words spoken by Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan while interacting with farmers during his visit to Rajolu constituency are being distorted,” stated a release from Kalyan’s party, adding that people should not spoil the atmosphere of goodwill between the two states.

Komatireddy, while speaking to reporters earlier in the day, had said that at a time when Telangana completed 12 years, and entered into the 13th year, Pawan Kalyan made the “insulting” remarks by blaming Telangana’s “evil eye” for “dying” coconut trees in the Konaseema region.

Kalyan, who had visited the region last week to inspect the coconut trees damaged by seawater from a drain, blamed it on “evil eye”, apparently referring to the bifurcation of the state.

