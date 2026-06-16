PD Act invoked against Hussaini Alam rowdy sheeter, sent to jail

Hyderabad: A man, marked as an alleged rowdy sheeter under the Hussaini Alam Police Station limits and involved in nine criminal cases, was sent to Chanchalguda Central Prison on Tuesday, June 16, under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

According to the police, the accused, Idrees Ali Khan, 23, a resident of Jalalkuncha, has been involved in offences such as attempt to murder, extortion, criminal intimidation, assault and other violent crimes.

Also Read After 14 years on the run, rowdy sheeter held in Hyderabad

His repeated involvement in offences created fear among the public and posed a serious threat to the maintenance of public order, the police said.

Hyderabad Police have reiterated their commitment to ensuring public safety and warned that stringent action will be taken against habitual offenders, rowdy sheeters and anti-social elements who threaten peace and security in the city.