After 14 years on the run, rowdy sheeter held in Hyderabad

He has criminal offences, including murder, attempt to murder, theft, extortion and violations under the Arms Act, across the three commissionerates of Hyderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th May 2026 7:01 pm IST
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Hyderabad: The Sultan Bazar police, on Wednesday, May 27, arrested a rowdy sheeter from Malakpet, who had been absconding for the last 14 years.

Vaishnav Kishan Das alias V Ganesh Maharaj hails from Uttar Pradesh. A rowdy sheet has been pending against him at the Sultan Bazar police station since 1999. He has criminal offences, including murder, attempt to murder, theft, extortion and violations under the Arms Act, across the three commissionerates of Hyderabad.

In 2010, Kishan Das appeared before a Nampally court and was released on bail in May 2012. After that, we went absconding for 14 years, the police said.

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After receiving intel, a special team was formed to nab the rowdy sheeter. Investigations revealed he had changed his name from Vaishnav Kishan Das to Vaishnav Ganesh Maharaj in Aadhaar and ID documents to hide his criminal background and evade police surveillance.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th May 2026 7:01 pm IST

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