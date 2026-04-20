Cyberabad police invokes PD Act against 21-year-old rowdy sheeter

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Dr M Ramesh, on Sunday, April 19, invoked the Preventive Detention Act against a 21-year-old rowdy sheeter involved in stabbings, attempted murders, and a brutal daylight murder between 2023 and 2025.

A history sheet was being maintained by the Jagadgirigutta police station against Thanugundla Bala Showreddy.

On November 5 last year, the accused indiscriminately stabbed Roshan Kumar Singh at a public bus stop, leading to the latter’s death.

According to the commissioner, despite previous arrests and bail, the offender continued violent activities. He is now sent to prison under the PD Act to ensure public safety and maintain order.