Cyberabad police invokes PD Act against 21-year-old rowdy sheeter

According to the commissioner, despite previous arrests and bails, the offender continued his murderous activities.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th April 2026 4:26 pm IST
Rowdy sheeter Showreddy
Rowdy sheeter Showreddy

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Dr M Ramesh, on Sunday, April 19, invoked the Preventive Detention Act against a 21-year-old rowdy sheeter involved in stabbings, attempted murders, and a brutal daylight murder between 2023 and 2025.

A history sheet was being maintained by the Jagadgirigutta police station against Thanugundla Bala Showreddy.

On November 5 last year, the accused indiscriminately stabbed Roshan Kumar Singh at a public bus stop, leading to the latter’s death.

Subhan Bakery

According to the commissioner, despite previous arrests and bail, the offender continued violent activities. He is now sent to prison under the PD Act to ensure public safety and maintain order.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th April 2026 4:26 pm IST

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