PDP chief Mehbooba congratulates INDIA bloc parties on bypoll victories

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader also used the INDIA bloc's "Judega Bharat, Jeetega India" tagline as hashtags.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday congratulated the opposition INDIA bloc parties for winning four seats out of seven in the assembly bypolls, calling it “not an easy feat”.

“Congratulations to the INDIA alliance @INCIndia (Congress), @HemantSorenJMM (Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren), @AITCofficial (Trinamool Congress) and @samajwadiparty (Samajwadi Party) for their spectacular wins against divisive forces,” she said in a post on X.

“Not an easy feat given the combined might of the central government and its agencies,” Mehbooba added.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader also used the INDIA bloc’s “Judega Bharat, Jeetega India” tagline as hashtags.

The byelection results for seven assembly seats in six states declared on Friday were a mixed bag for the BJP and the INDIA bloc. The saffron party won three seats while one each went to the Congress, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

