Peace talks can only succeed without threats: Iran’s president

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said peace talks can only succeed without “pressure and threats” as the war in West Asia remains locked in a stalemate.

“Dialogue holds meaning and a chance of success only when based on mutual respect and mutual commitments, and when devoid of pressure and threat,” Pezeshkian said during his speech at the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in Turkmenistan, according to AFP.

“Negotiation conducted in the shadow of force is not negotiation; it is imposition and coercion,” he said, adding that sanctions on Iran would greatly affect “regional trade, connectivity, energy, and order.”

‘Houthi attacks will be met with resolve’

“Houthi attacks on civilians and civilian facilities will be met with resolve,” said the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen following the attacks on Riyadh Airport that killed three citizens.

Also Read Saudia pilot, 2 others killed in Houthi attack on Riyadh Airport

The coalition forces shared a video on social media demonstrating the destruction of three rocket launchers by the Houthi militia.

التحالف:



دمرنا 3 منصات اطلاق للصواريخ تستخدمها الميليشيا الحوثية لتهديد الأمن الاقليمي. pic.twitter.com/30hodUg4mA — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 9, 2026

India condemns attack on Riyadh airport

India on Friday strongly condemned the attack on Saudi Arabia’s capital, adding that mobility at the airport has resumed. “We have strongly condemned those attacks on civilian infrastructure. There are no other connectivity issues, and there is movement of traffic via the airports in West Asia,” said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

@MEAIndia Official Spokesperson’s response (9.10.2026) to media query related to the recent attacks in Saudi Arabia.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/upP10BC3uR — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 9, 2026

Also Read AI Express, AI cancel Riyadh flights till Oct 10

European aviation agency expands warning after Riyadh airport attack

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has expanded its Saudi Arabia airspace warning following the attack on Riyadh airport.

In an updated conflict zone bulletin, the regulator advised airlines to avoid additional areas of the country’s airspace, noting that recent strikes demonstrate the Houthis’ ability and intent to hit targets deeper inside Saudi territory, including the capital.

EU chief says Iran’s proxies must stop their violent acts

President of the European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen expressed solidarity with the victims of the Houthi attack on Riyadh Airport, calling on the militia to end their “violent acts.”

“Houthis have once again struck Riyadh airport, taking three innocent lives. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. We stand in full solidarity with the people of Saudi Arabia and all our Gulf partners,” she said on X.

Houthis have once again struck Riyadh’s airport, taking three innocent lives.



My thoughts are with the families of the victims.



We stand in full solidarity with the people of Saudi Arabia and all our Gulf partners.



Attacks on civilian infrastructure are unacceptable.



Iran's… — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 9, 2026

Calling the attacks unacceptable, she urged the Iran-backed Houthis to stop their reckless and violent acts.