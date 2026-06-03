Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s much-awaited sports action drama Peddi is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on June 4, and the film is already making headlines. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and is one of the most anticipated Telugu films of the year.

Netflix Locks Streaming Rights

Adding to the excitement, reports suggest that Netflix has been locked as the film’s official streaming partner. As expected, Peddi will first enjoy a full theatrical run before making its way to streaming audiences.

While the makers are yet to announce an official OTT release date, Peddi is expected to arrive on Netflix around July 19, 2026, if it follows the increasingly common 45-day theatrical window. However, the final streaming date could vary depending on the film’s box-office performance and the makers’ distribution strategy.

Peddi story

Set in a rural backdrop, Peddi revolves around an elite sportsman known for his exceptional skills in cricket and wrestling. Through sports, the character fights for justice and stands up for the oppressed, promising a story packed with emotion, action and inspiration.

The film also marks Ram Charan’s reunion with director Buchi Babu Sana. Interestingly, this is their second collaboration after Rangasthalam (2018), where Buchi Babu worked under acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar. Fans are eager to see the creative partnership come together once again on a much larger canvas.

The buzz around the film has grown stronger with every update, including Ram Charan’s rugged look and the recently released promotional material. Music by A. R. Rahman is another major attraction, raising expectations even further.

Adding to the curiosity, Buchi Babu Sana recently revealed that the final 50 minutes of Peddi will be highly emotional, shocking and deeply moving. According to the director, audiences may leave theatres with a heavy heart after witnessing the film’s climax.

With a promising story, a star-studded team and a major OTT deal already in place, Peddi appears ready for a strong run both on the big screen and later on the digital stage.