Peddi ticket prices go up in Telangana; check Hyderabad rates

The ticket price revision is expected to further boost the film's opening collections

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2026 11:43 am IST|   Updated: 3rd June 2026 11:44 am IST
Peddi is all set to hit the theatres worldwide on June 4
Peddi is all set to hit the theatres worldwide on June 4 (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s highly anticipated sports action drama Peddi has received a major boost ahead of its theatrical release. The Telangana government has approved a temporary increase in ticket prices, allowing theatres across the state to charge higher rates for the film during its opening run.

According to the government order, single-screen theatres can increase ticket prices by Rs 100, while multiplexes have been permitted a hike of Rs 125. In addition, premiere shows scheduled on June 3 have been allowed an extra increase of Rs 600. The revised pricing will remain in effect for 10 days from the film’s release.

Peddi Ticket Prices in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, ticket prices at most multiplexes range between Rs 420 and Rs 479 for premium categories such as Platinum, Gold and Lounger seats. Several other theatres and single screens are offering tickets in the Rs 225–275 range.

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For moviegoers looking for a more affordable option, iconic single-screen theatres such as Rama Krishna 70mm in Abids and Sandhya Theatre at RTC X Roads are selling tickets for around Rs 150.

With advance bookings gaining momentum and paid premiere shows scheduled across the Telugu states on June 3, the ticket price revision is expected to further boost the film’s opening collections.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, with Shivarajkumar and Jagapathi Babu playing pivotal roles.

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2026 11:43 am IST|   Updated: 3rd June 2026 11:44 am IST

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Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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