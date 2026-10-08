Penguin India launches pocket-sized books priced at Rs 125

New Delhi: Penguin Random House India has announced the launch of ‘Penguin Pockets’, a new series of compact-size books aimed at making timeless literature more accessible and affordable to a wider generation of readers across the country.

Priced at Rs 125 each, the books are designed to fit into a pocket, making them easy to carry and read on the go.

The initiative, according to the publishing house, comes as affordability continues to be an important factor in book purchases among young readers.

“Publishing must keep adapting to how people discover, buy and experience books. With ‘Penguin Pockets’, we wanted to create new entry points into reading by removing every barrier between a reader and a great book: the cost, the size, even the intimidation of picking up a book for the first time,” Manoj Satti, senior vice president, Sales, Product and Marketing at PRHI, said in a statement.

The series will debut with 16 titles spanning Indian and international literature, languages, geographies and centuries.

The Indian titles include “Usne Kaha Tha” by Pandit Chandradhar Sharma Guleri, “Panch Parmeshwar aur Anye Kahaniyan” by Premchand, “Niti Shatak” by Bhartrihari, “Pita Ke Patr” by Jawaharlal Nehru and “Hind Swaraj” by Mahatma Gandhi.

The global classics in the collection include Kahlil Gibran’s “The Prophet”, George Orwell’s “Animal Farm”, Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War”, Franz Kafka’s “Metamorphosis”, Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”, Fyodor Dostoevsky’s “White Nights”, Rabindranath Tagore’s “Gitanjali”, Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest”, Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde”, Leo Tolstoy’s “The Death of Ivan Ilyich” and Jawaharlal Nehru’s “Letters from a Father”.

Penguin Pockets will be available in bookstores and online across India by the end of October 2026.