People of Andhra gave Hyderabad its culture: AP minister

Hyderabad: Responding to Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao’s comments on the situation in Andhra Pradesh, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Malladi Vishnu said that people from Andhra Pradesh were the ones who “gave culture to Hyderabad.”

KTR had said on Friday that a friend of his went to AP and returned with concerns, referring to the frequent power cuts the state is facing. “My friend requested me to arrange buses from Telangana to AP, so that the people here will understand AP’s situation. He said that he was relieved when he returned to Telangana,” he said.

Malladi expressed his displeasure over minister KTR’s comments about how the condition of roads, water and electricity in Andhra Pradesh. He said that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders had no right to talk about AP. “Hyderabad is developed today because of coastal people. We gave culture to the city, and now TRS leaders are boasting about the development in the region,” he said.

The YSRCP leader further remarked that TRS leaders are creating a situation where the people have to mobilize for a joint state again. “Has the Telangana government received as many awards as the AP government has?” he asked KTR.

Other ministers from AP have also expressed their ire over KTR’s comments. AP municipal minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that electricity was an issue in Hyderabad as well, and that it was not right of KTR to talk down about other states.