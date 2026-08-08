People see me and cancel: Hyderabad Rapido rider with disability

Hyderabad: Life for a gig worker in India is hard. On-time deliveries, dealing with rude customers, meeting tight deadlines and completing enough trips to make ends meet. Gig workers face a host of challenges each day.

It is even harder for drivers with disabilities. In an interview with Press Trust of India (PTI), Sandeep Batti, a Rapido driver from Hyderabad’s Begum Bazar, shared his daily experience and how, on some days, he is left with nothing.

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Sandeep has been working as a Rapido rider since the COVID-19 pandemic. He aims to earn Rs 1,000 per day, but his disability often gets in the way.

“Every day, four to five people cancel my ride. Many take one look at my vehicle and cancel. Some don’t cancel because they might get charged a cancellation fee, forcing me to cancel instead, which costs me a Rs 10 penalty per cancellation,” he said.

VIDEO | Hyderabad, Telangana: Sandeep, a specially abled Rapido rider from Hyderabad's Begum Bazaar shares his daily struggles as a gig worker and says, "I spent my entire childhood in Hyderabad. I have been working as a Rapido rider since the COVID period. I try to earn Rs 1,000… pic.twitter.com/uN9mSeWKk5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 7, 2026

The young man’s family migrated to Rajasthan for work. He has spent his entire childhood in Hyderabad. “I receive rides from all areas of the city, such as Nacharam, Uppal or Balanagar. I am ok to go anywhere as long as I earn money.”

On some days, he gets just five rides, making it difficult to run his home. “I aim to complete 50 to 60 rides a day, but I am only able to get around 10 to 15, and sometimes even just five,” Sandeep, who owns an Activa and has an EMI of Rs 6,000 a month, said.

“I can’t do anything about it,” he added.

“People ask me why I ride for Rapido. It is because I have to earn a living and make my daily bread,” Sandeep said. He has applied for other jobs, but has so far received no responses.