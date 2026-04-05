People’s March completes three years, Bhatti to address public in Adilabad

People's March was conducted on March 16, 2023, from Pippiri village and concluded on July 2, 2023, in Khammam

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th April 2026 4:33 pm IST|   Updated: 5th April 2026 7:10 pm IST
Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu announced a public meeting at Pippiri village in Adilabad on Monday to mark three years of his ‘People’s March’ padayatra.

The event is part of the ongoing 99-day ‘Praja Palana’ programme. Ministers, public representatives and officials are expected to attend the meeting, where beneficiaries will receive welfare benefits. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will grace the occasion.

Bhatti launched the 109-day ‘People’s March’ on March 16, 2023, from Pippiri village in Boath constituency. He covered about 1,364 km on foot, visiting over 700 villages across 17 districts and 36 constituencies.

Subhan Bakery

The padayatra concluded on July 2, 2023, in Khammam with a massive public meeting addressed by Rahul Gandhi.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th April 2026 4:33 pm IST|   Updated: 5th April 2026 7:10 pm IST

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