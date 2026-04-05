People’s March completes three years, Bhatti to address public in Adilabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu announced a public meeting at Pippiri village in Adilabad on Monday to mark three years of his ‘People’s March’ padayatra.

The event is part of the ongoing 99-day ‘Praja Palana’ programme. Ministers, public representatives and officials are expected to attend the meeting, where beneficiaries will receive welfare benefits. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will grace the occasion.

Bhatti launched the 109-day ‘People’s March’ on March 16, 2023, from Pippiri village in Boath constituency. He covered about 1,364 km on foot, visiting over 700 villages across 17 districts and 36 constituencies.

The padayatra concluded on July 2, 2023, in Khammam with a massive public meeting addressed by Rahul Gandhi.