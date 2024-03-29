Permission for ‘Jalsa-e-Youmul Quran’ at Makkah Masjid by AIMIM, MBT withdrawn

The Telangana government has withdrawn an order upon which Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had decided to hold ‘Jalsa-e-Youmul Quran’ at Makkah Masjid.

It was initially scheduled to take place after the third and fourth Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramzan.

The permission for ‘Jalsa-e-Youmul Quran’ at Makkah Masjid has been cancelled due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in force throughout the country owing to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The decision was made after the District Minorities Welfare Office in Hyderabad requested the government to cancel the Jalsa-e-Youmul Quran.