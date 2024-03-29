Permission for ‘Jalsa-e-Youmul Quran’ at Makkah Masjid by AIMIM, MBT withdrawn

It was initially scheduled to take place after the third and fourth Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramzan.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th March 2024 11:52 am IST
Jumat-ul-Vida
Makka masjid

The Telangana government has withdrawn an order upon which Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had decided to hold ‘Jalsa-e-Youmul Quran’ at Makkah Masjid.

It was initially scheduled to take place after the third and fourth Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramzan.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Makkah Masjid, Shahi Masjid decked up to welcome Ramzan

The permission for ‘Jalsa-e-Youmul Quran’ at Makkah Masjid has been cancelled due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in force throughout the country owing to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

MS Education Academy

The decision was made after the District Minorities Welfare Office in Hyderabad requested the government to cancel the Jalsa-e-Youmul Quran.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th March 2024 11:52 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button