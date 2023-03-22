Hyderabad: Makkah Masjid, Shahi Masjid all set to welcome Ramzan

Hyderabad: All necessary arrangements have been completed in the historic Makkah Masjid and Shahi Masjid before Ramzan. A new carpet has been laid in the interior of the Makkah Masjid and the work of preparing the shed in the courtyard has been completed.

With the special interest of Director Minority Welfare B. Shafiullah, all the construction and repair works have been completed before the arrival of Ramzan. Renovation work has been completed in all 16 domes in the interior and during the Iftar and Taraweeh, the entire space in the inner part will be used for the worshippers.

In 2008, the then Minority Welfare Minister Mohammad Ali Shabbir arranged the carpet in the interior, after which the new carpet has been laid for the first time. About Rs 8 cr has been spent on the completion of all the necessary works in Makkah Masjid.

B Shafiullah said that new machines have been purchased for the maintenance of the new carpet. The carpet of the most beautiful design is adding to the beauty of the mosque. In the event of rain and sunshine, a shed is prepared in the courtyard like every year to protect the worshippers. B Shafiullah has also arranged generators for uninterrupted power supply.

The work of cleaning the ablution rooms and toilets was also carried out. In addition to cleaning the mosque’s tank, a beautiful fountain has been installed. In the outer area of the mosque, prayer mats prepared by prisoners in Warangal jail are being used. The changed carpet will also be handed over to mosques and seminaries.

In addition, the number of CCTV cameras has been increased from 43 to 75. Shafiullah directed the minority welfare officials to visit the mosque from time to time during Ramzan to review the arrangements.