PETA demands action over ‘false’ health report of elephant Roopavathi

Hyderabad: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India called for the revocation of the veterinary licenses of those who issued health certificates to permit the transportation of elephant Roopavathi from Karnataka for Muharram and Bonalu processions.

In a press statement released on Thursday, July 25, PETA announced that a recent examination by independent wildlife veterinarians has determined that Roopavathi is unfit for public events due to severe health issues, including unilateral blindness and arthritis.

“The group seeks accountability for and action against Karnataka veterinarian Dr. Sathish and Telangana veterinarians Drs M Navin Kumar, M Abdul Hakeem, G. Shambhulingam, and B Sambasiva Rao, who falsely declared Roopavathi to be in good health despite her unilateral blindness in the right eye and having overgrown cuticles and cracked footpads. Her gait also shows signs of arthritis and lameness,” the statement read.

PETA has also reported the matter to the Karnataka and Telangana veterinary councils.

The animal welfare organization emphasized that Roopavathi requires immediate rehabilitation at a sanctuary where she can live unchained and in the company of other elephants.

They added that her transportation violated several regulations, including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

PETA India has also offered to fund and facilitate the use of a life-size mechanical elephant for the Muharram and Bonalu processions.

These realistic mechanical elephants can replicate the experience of using a real animal without causing harm, ensuring both human safety and animal welfare.