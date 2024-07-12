Hyderabad: Transfer of elephant Rupvathi for Muharram, Bonalu junked

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has put in abeyance the transportation of an elephant from Karnakata to Telangana that was to be used to the for Muharram and Bonalu processions in Hyderabad.

Two days ago, the Forest Department of Karnataka had agreed to transport an elephant named Rupavathi to Telangana for the two occasions. Telangana Minister Konda Surekha had discussed the matter with Karnataka government and took approval for temporary relocation of the elephant for the Muharram Bibi ka Alam and Bonalu processions.

The Union Ministry, after receiving some complaints, issued orders asking the Chief Wildlife Warden, State Government of Telangana to not to send the elephant. “The permission granted for transfer/ transport of the said captive elephant may be kept in abeyance till the directions/concurrence of the High Power Committee, constituted by the Honourable Supreme Court is received in the matter,” the Union Ministry stated in a letter addressed to the Karnataka government.

Union Ministry officials maintained that they have been informed that the elephant is suffering from various ailments and is not fit for such transport. “In view of it, it is communicated that a thorough medical check up of the said captive elephant must be carried out by a team of veterinary doctors and a medical report to be submitted to the ministry immediately,” the Union Ministry directed the officials of Karnataka Forest Department.

Following the developments, the elders of the Shia community and the Nizam Trust who take out the Bibi ka Alam on an elephant on 10th day of Muharram month in a procession, are discussing alternatives. The other alternatives are carrying the Alam on barefoot, in a DCM van or arranging another elephant within a short period of time.

It has been a practice in Hyderabad for decades to carry the Bibi ka Alam on an elephant in a procession.