Petrol tanker rams cars, overturns on NH 65 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A major tragedy was averted after a petrol tanker collided with two cars before overturning on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway (NH 65) near Laxma Reddy Palem located on the outskirts of Hayathnagar on Thursday evening, June 4.

As per a report published in ETV Bharat, the passengers in the two cars escaped with minor injuries, while the driver of the petrol tanker who was struck in his seat, was rescued by the police. With a serious left leg injury, the driver of the tanker was shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

Swift and coordinated action prevented any major mishap from happening, as the rescue of the injured passengers, blockade of the highway due to the petrol leakage from the tanker, diversion of the highway traffic through service roads happened swiftly.

It has been reported that even as the rescue efforts were on, the leakage of petrol from the tanker happened, making it a highly risky yet coordinated effort of the Hayathnagar police, the Disaster Response Force (DRF) team and the fire fighters.

There was traffic congestion for hours on the highway due to the accident.