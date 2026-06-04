Petrol tanker rams cars, overturns on NH 65 in Hyderabad

The passengers in the two cars escaped with minor injuries, while the driver of the petrol tanker who was struck in his driving seat, was rescued.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 4th June 2026 10:38 pm IST
The image shows a petrol tanker overturning near Hayathnagar on NH 65 on Thursday evening, June 4, 2026.
The overturned petrol tanker at Hayathnagar on NH 65 on Thursday

Hyderabad: A major tragedy was averted after a petrol tanker collided with two cars before overturning on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway (NH 65) near Laxma Reddy Palem located on the outskirts of Hayathnagar on Thursday evening, June 4.

As per a report published in ETV Bharat, the passengers in the two cars escaped with minor injuries, while the driver of the petrol tanker who was struck in his seat, was rescued by the police. With a serious left leg injury, the driver of the tanker was shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

Swift and coordinated action prevented any major mishap from happening, as the rescue of the injured passengers, blockade of the highway due to the petrol leakage from the tanker, diversion of the highway traffic through service roads happened swiftly.

Subhan Bakery

It has been reported that even as the rescue efforts were on, the leakage of petrol from the tanker happened, making it a highly risky yet coordinated effort of the Hayathnagar police, the Disaster Response Force (DRF) team and the fire fighters.

There was traffic congestion for hours on the highway due to the accident.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 4th June 2026 10:38 pm IST

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