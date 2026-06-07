Phone-tapping case: Bhongir MP appears before SIT

Hyderabad: Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Saturday, June 6, made a series of allegations regarding the alleged phone-tapping scandal in Telangana after appearing before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

Addressing the media, the Congress leader said SIT officials had summoned him in connection with the investigation and informed him that his phone was allegedly tapped in July 2023, when he was serving as the chairman of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Media Committee.

‘Targeted due to association with Revanth Reddy’

“I was closely associated with the then PCC chief and current chief minister Revanth Reddy. Officials told me, based on evidence recovered from hard disks, that my phone was tapped because I was a member of Revanth Reddy’s team,” he said.

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Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged that the previous BRS government used phone surveillance to monitor opposition leaders in an attempt to retain power. He claimed that not only opposition politicians but also members of their families were subjected to phone tapping.

Harish, Kavitha’s phones tapped: MP

The MP further alleged that senior BRS leader Harish Rao’s phone had also been tapped. “Whether Harish Rao admits it or not, his phone was tapped. He even changed his driver and personal assistant,” he claimed.

Referring to TRS president K Kavitha, he said she had openly stated on multiple occasions that her phone was under surveillance.

Reddy targets KCR

Launching a sharp attack on former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Kiran Kumar Reddy said, “There is no one who has misused power more than KCR. If phones of his own family members could be tapped, then leaders like Revanth Reddy, Eatala Rajender, Bandi Sanjay and myself were no exception.”

He alleged that democratic freedoms were curtailed in Telangana under the previous regime and claimed that surveillance was used extensively despite the BRS winning 88 Assembly seats in 2018.

“Even after securing a massive mandate, KCR allegedly relied on phone tapping and intelligence gathering to decide whom to appoint as ministers. He wanted to remain in power indefinitely by using every available system and institution,” the MP said.

Kiran Kumar Reddy also alleged that thousands of phones were tapped and private conversations monitored. According to him, politicians, businesspersons, media owners and members of the film industry were among those targeted.

“What SIT officials have revealed is shocking. People will be surprised when the full details emerge. Thousands of phones were tapped, and private conversations were listened to,” he said.

The Congress MP further accused the BRS government of pushing Telangana into debt during its decade-long rule and asserted that those responsible for illegal phone tapping must be punished.

“BRS leaders should stop preaching morality. Those involved in phone tapping should face strict punishment under the law,” he said.