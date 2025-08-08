Phone tapping case: KTR demands apology from Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Reacting strongly to allegations of snooping when his government was in power, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, August 8, condemned Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay for “baseless, irresponsible, and degrading allegations” in connection with the phone-tapping case.

The phone tapping case pertains to police surveillance on opposition leaders by the BRS and ex-chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) when he was the CM from 2014-23. KTR in a statement said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bandi Sanjay had crossed all limits by resorting to “senseless, unfounded, and third-rated remarks” on the issue.

The BRS leader chided Bandi Sanjay stating that he does not have “even a basic understanding or knowledge of how surveillance and intelligence systems function”. KTR went on to demand an apology and said that he will take legal action against the BJP union minister if he cannot prove his allegations.

“KTR confirmed that a legal notice was being served and warned that if Bandi Sanjay failed to apologise within 48 hours, he would drag him to court,” said a release from KTR’s office. The BRS working president also said that the phone-tapping issue is a sensitive matter with serious legal implications, and claimed that Bandi Sanjay is distorting facts and making baseless charges without any proof.