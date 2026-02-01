Phone tapping case: SIT questions KCR for almost 5 hours in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) was questioned for nearly five hours on Sunday, February 1, by the Telangana Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) at his Banjara Hills residence in connection with the phone-tapping case.

The questioning began at 3 pm.

He was greeted by his supporters outside his residence.

Jubilant party workers greet their leader KCR in front of his Banjara Hills residence after SIT’s questioning in the phone tapping case

BRS supremo and former chief minister KCR waves to his supporters

BRS supremo and former chief minister KCR waves to his supporters

KTR

Earlier in the day, senior SIT officers visited KCR’s residence and conducted the interrogation at a designated room. KCR was accompanied by nephew and former BRS MP Jogipally Santosh Kumar. Senior advocate Ramchander Rao was present to provide legal assistance.

KCR’s son and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) was also present at the residence along with T Harish Rao and RS Praveen Kumar, and others.

Earlier in the day, police tightened security arrangements and conducted aerial surveillance using drones in the area.

BRS cadres held demonstrations across Telangana, protesting against the “political harassment” of their leader by the Congress government.

The previous day, the veteran leader charged at the SIT with “violating legal procedures” in serving the notice.

The Special Investigation Team, on January 30, declined the former chief minister’s request to be questioned at his Yerravalli farmhouse and directed him to appear at his residence on February 1. KCR has been engaged in legal arguments with investigators in recent days over the place and date of his examination in the alleged phone-tapping case.

The case pertains to allegations of widespread unauthorised and illegal phone surveillance and interception involving politicians, businessmen, journalists, members of the judiciary, and other prominent individuals during the previous BRS government.

KTR, T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar have appeared before the SIT on January 23, January 20, and January 27, respectively, in connection with the case.

Former Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused in the case, has already been questioned by the SIT.

A suspended DSP of the Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) was among four police officials arrested by Hyderabad Police since March 2024 for allegedly erasing intelligence information from electronic devices and for alleged phone-tapping during the previous BRS regime. They were subsequently granted bail.