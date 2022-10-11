‘Phool Walon Ki Sair’ represents true syncretic culture of Delhi: L-G Saxena

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has emphasised the need to revive ‘Phool Walon Ki Sair’ — an annual celebration of flower sellers — to its traditional grandeur, saying it represents the true syncretic culture of Delhi, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

Saxena was presented with a traditional ‘pankha’ to mark the beginning of Phool Walon Ki Sair’ on Monday at a function at the Raj Niwas, it said.

The lieutenant governor emphasised the need to revive the ‘Phool Walon Ki Sair’ to its traditional grandeur.

“He told the organisers that he will personally take every step to ensure that the festival, which represented the true syncretic culture of Delhi, is restored to its traditional glory. The fact that the festival celebrated Goddess Yogmaya and Khwaja Bakhtiar Kaki together represented the very essence of ‘sambhav’ that Prime Minister Narendra Modi espouses,” Saxena said in the statement.

The lieutenant governor will be presenting a ‘chadar’ of flowers at the Yogmaya Temple and the Dargah of Khwaja Bakhtiar Kaki as part of the festival, the statement added.