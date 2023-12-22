Photos: Amit Shah meets Madhya Pradesh CM and Dy CM

**EDS: IMAGE VIA @AmitShah** New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his deputy Jagdish Devda during a meeting, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_22_2023_000100B)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA @AmitShah** New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his deputy Rajendra Shukla during a meeting, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_22_2023_000101B)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA @AmitShah** New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a meeting, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_22_2023_000103B)

