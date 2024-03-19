Photos: Congress Working Committee Meeting in Delhi

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and P Chidambaram during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken and others during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)