Photos: Congress Working Committee Meeting in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th March 2024 3:54 pm IST
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and P Chidambaram during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken and others during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

