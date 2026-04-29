Mumbai: Social media star and content creator Kusha Kapila is currently making headlines after her latest photos took over social media, leaving fans both stunned and curious. Known for her relatable content and sharp wit, Kusha’s recent glamorous transformation has grabbed everyone’s attention, with many pointing out a striking resemblance to Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi.

In the now-trending photos, Kusha appears in a bold, high-glam avatar, far from her usual girl-next-door image. With dramatic makeup, sleek styling, and a more sculpted look, fans were quick to flood the comments section, with many dubbing it a “Nora Fatehi-fication” moment.

While some praised her confidence and stunning makeover, others were surprised by how different she looked, sparking conversations around celebrity transformations and evolving public personas.

Regardless of the divided opinions, Kusha Kapila continues to capture the internet’s attention.