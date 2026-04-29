Photos: Kusha Kapila’s ‘Nora Fatehi-fication’ confuses fans

Kusha’s recent glamorous transformation has grabbed everyone’s attention, with many pointing out a striking resemblance to Nora Fatehi

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th April 2026 4:58 pm IST
Kusha Kapila in a glamorous outfit with intricate gold and silver embellishments, resembling Nora Fatehi’.
Kusha Kapila and Nora Fatehi (Instagram)

Mumbai: Social media star and content creator Kusha Kapila is currently making headlines after her latest photos took over social media, leaving fans both stunned and curious. Known for her relatable content and sharp wit, Kusha’s recent glamorous transformation has grabbed everyone’s attention, with many pointing out a striking resemblance to Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi.

In the now-trending photos, Kusha appears in a bold, high-glam avatar, far from her usual girl-next-door image. With dramatic makeup, sleek styling, and a more sculpted look, fans were quick to flood the comments section, with many dubbing it a “Nora Fatehi-fication” moment.

Inframe: Kusha Kapila. What is this Nora Fatehi-fication?! 🙈
byu/girl-who-dreams-big inInstaCelebsGossip

While some praised her confidence and stunning makeover, others were surprised by how different she looked, sparking conversations around celebrity transformations and evolving public personas.

Subhan Bakery
I legit thought she's Nora fatehi. Inframe: Kusha Kapila
byu/Existing_Quote_1965 inInstaCelebsGossip

Regardless of the divided opinions, Kusha Kapila continues to capture the internet’s attention.

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th April 2026 4:58 pm IST

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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