Photos: Newly constructed Ayodhya Airport

Ayodhya: Newly constructed Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport ahead of its inauguration on December 30 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_27_2023_000109B)
Ayodhya: Newly constructed Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport ahead of its inauguration on December 30 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_27_2023_000108B)
Ayodhya: Newly constructed Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport ahead of its inauguration on December 30 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_27_2023_000110B)

